NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Olympiakos for an offensive banner displayed by fans at a Champions League game.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge a charge of “racist behavior” on Friday.

Any punishment could apply when the Greek club hosts Bayern Munich on Oct. 22.

The banner was displayed on Tuesday during a 3-1 loss at Red Star Belgrade. Fans of the two clubs have long-standing links and displayed a friendship slogan at the game.

UEFA says Olympiakos faces a separate charge for the team being late for the second half. Red Star faces a fine for “improper conduct” because five players were shown a yellow card.

___

