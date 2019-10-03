TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 World Technology Universities Network (WTUN) congress is taking place from Oct. 2-4 at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), with participants from 22 technology universities in 15 countries, according to a UDN report on Thursday (Oct. 3).

According to the WTUN website, the annual WTUN congress provides an international forum for networking and advancing ideas. This includes “facilitating links, exploring potential collaborations and co-operating in areas of university teaching, learning and research.”

A press release issued by NTUST on Thursday said WTUN was founded by the University of Bradford in the U.K. in 2016 and has members around the world. The press release added this is the first time the WTUN congress has been held in Taiwan.

The participants include presidents, vice presidents, and first level supervisors, according to the UDN report. NTUST president Liao Ching-jong (廖慶榮) said that technology universities play an important role in talent development and research.

He added that the congress has arranged visits for participants to gain first-hand knowledge of higher vocational education in Taiwan, the report said.