TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Nearly 100 Filipino and Indonesian fishermen gathered in Yilan, Taiwan on Wednesday (Oct. 2) to pray for fellow migrant fishery workers who were killed when a suspension bridge collapsed on the fishing vessels they were stationed on.

On Wednesday evening, upwards of 100 Filipino and Indonesian fishermen gathered next to Yilan County's Nanfang'ao Fishing Harbor, the scene of the disastrous collapse of the Nanfang'ao Bridge on Tuesday (Oct. 1), reported CNA. Nearly 40 Filipino fishermen stood near the site of the disaster, lit candles, and read from the bible, while 60 Indonesians sat on the pier, read from the Quran, and prayed for the fallen fishermen, one of whom were still missing at the time.

One of the confirmed victims at the time was 47-year-old Philippine national Gorge Jagmis Impang. His younger cousin Raniel attended a memorial for Impang that evening, and as he thought of the fate of his cousin, he could not help but hide his face and cry.



Indonesian men gather to pray. (CNA photo)

Raniel, who also works as a fisherman in Taiwan, told CNA: "Impang was older than me and he taught me a lot on how to act as a person. Even though he was a man of not many words, he was warm-hearted and always loved to help people."

One Philippine fisherman, who dis not wish to be named, described to the news agency the horrifying moments when the bridge suddenly caved in. "We survived because we were flung from our boats when the bridge came crashing down. We are very lucky to be alive. However, we lost all of our savings and belongings when the boat went down," said the fisherman.



Raniel (center) cries for his deceased cousin. (CNA photo)



