TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. ride-sharing company Uber is making inroads into the human resources market with plans to launch an app on Friday (Oct. 4) that matches temporary workers with businesses that have job openings, according to reports.

The new service, to be named “Uber Works,” has been trialed in Chicago and Los Angeles, wrote Financial Times. It is set to be introduced in Chicago before being expanded to other cities.

Chefs and clerks are among the blue-collar job opportunities that Uber Works will be looking at. The company is teaming up with leading industrial staffing agencies like TrueBlue in the U.S. to roll out the service, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“We believe a new, technology-first approach can provide faster and easier means for people to get work,” Uber said in a blog post on Wednesday. It added the launch of the app is a tech solution that can “help impact a worker’s shift experience and eliminate bottlenecks to finding work.”

Uber Works app users will be provided with information about gross pay, work location, skills, and required attire for the vacancies in which they are interested. The app also has time-tracking features that allow users to clock in and out, according to the blog.