  1. Home
  2. World

'Uber Works' offers temp job matching service

Released by the ride-sharing company Uber, the human resources app has been trialed in Chicago and LA

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/03 16:33
(Pexels image)

(Pexels image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. ride-sharing company Uber is making inroads into the human resources market with plans to launch an app on Friday (Oct. 4) that matches temporary workers with businesses that have job openings, according to reports.

The new service, to be named “Uber Works,” has been trialed in Chicago and Los Angeles, wrote Financial Times. It is set to be introduced in Chicago before being expanded to other cities.

Chefs and clerks are among the blue-collar job opportunities that Uber Works will be looking at. The company is teaming up with leading industrial staffing agencies like TrueBlue in the U.S. to roll out the service, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“We believe a new, technology-first approach can provide faster and easier means for people to get work,” Uber said in a blog post on Wednesday. It added the launch of the app is a tech solution that can “help impact a worker’s shift experience and eliminate bottlenecks to finding work.”

Uber Works app users will be provided with information about gross pay, work location, skills, and required attire for the vacancies in which they are interested. The app also has time-tracking features that allow users to clock in and out, according to the blog.
Uber
Uber Works

RELATED ARTICLES

The ‘Uber Clause’: Company agrees to play by Taiwan’s rules
The ‘Uber Clause’: Company agrees to play by Taiwan’s rules
2019/10/01 17:29
Taiwan mulls complementary measures for `Uber clause'
Taiwan mulls complementary measures for `Uber clause'
2019/09/06 20:40
Uber to deactivate riders with low ratings
Uber to deactivate riders with low ratings
2019/05/31 23:09
Uber drivers protest, AmCham Taipei wants chief digital officer for government
Uber drivers protest, AmCham Taipei wants chief digital officer for government
2019/05/30 13:51
Uber wins appeal of NT$100 million fine in Taiwan court
Uber wins appeal of NT$100 million fine in Taiwan court
2019/05/09 16:10