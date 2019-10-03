  1. Home
  2. Society

4-day Pokémon GO Safari Zone starts in New Taipei today

Nearly 10,000 Pokémon trainers descend on New Taipei in morning for start of Pokémon GO Safari Zone event

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/03 16:01

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City is hosting a four-day Pokémon GO Safari Zone event that kicked off today (Oct. 3).

The event, which is being held in the New Taipei Metropolitan Park in the city's Sanchong District from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, started off at 10 a.m. this morning. New Taipei's Pokémon GO Safari Zone event is the only one of its kind being held this year in Taiwan.

Nearly 10,000 Pokémon trainers have already been spotted this morning, including foreign visitors from countries such as Japan and Thailand, reported China Times. The New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department said that the Pokémon characters Pikachu, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble will appear on stage and meet with fans at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. on all four days of the festival.
Pokemon GO
Pokemon

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's first World Champion Pokemon player takes trophy in DC
Taiwan's first World Champion Pokemon player takes trophy in DC
2019/08/19 11:48
Video shows man use Poké Ball to travel around Taipei
Video shows man use Poké Ball to travel around Taipei
2019/08/13 14:42
Poké Ball EasyCards go on sale in Taiwan today
Poké Ball EasyCards go on sale in Taiwan today
2019/07/03 10:12
Taiwan hosts 2nd biggest Pokémon GO event in world, rakes in NT$1.5 billion
Taiwan hosts 2nd biggest Pokémon GO event in world, rakes in NT$1.5 billion
2018/11/06 11:02
Pokémon GO event in southern Taiwan draws 500,000 trainers, rakes in NT$500 million
Pokémon GO event in southern Taiwan draws 500,000 trainers, rakes in NT$500 million
2018/11/05 15:34