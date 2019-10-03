TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City is hosting a four-day Pokémon GO Safari Zone event that kicked off today (Oct. 3).

The event, which is being held in the New Taipei Metropolitan Park in the city's Sanchong District from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, started off at 10 a.m. this morning. New Taipei's Pokémon GO Safari Zone event is the only one of its kind being held this year in Taiwan.

Nearly 10,000 Pokémon trainers have already been spotted this morning, including foreign visitors from countries such as Japan and Thailand, reported China Times. The New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department said that the Pokémon characters Pikachu, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble will appear on stage and meet with fans at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. on all four days of the festival.