VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — Debut test opener Rohit Sharma was out for 176 and Mayank Agarwal added to the scoring flurry with his maiden test century as a relentless India dominated South Africa in the first cricket test.

At lunch on the second day Thursday, India, resuming on 202-0, was 324-1. Agarwal was 138 not out and new batsman Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on six.

Sharma crossed 150 off 225 balls and looked set for a surprising double century in his new role when he was stumped off Keshav Maharaj (1-121) six overs before lunch.

It was the 10th time both Indian openers have scored hundreds in the same innings.

Sharma had never opened even in domestic first-class cricket apart from his two-ball duck for the Indian Board President's XI against South Africa last week.

Agarwal and Sharma scored 317 runs, the third-highest opening stand for India in test cricket after 413 (Vinoo Mankad-Pankaj Roy against Pakistan in 1955-56) and 410 (Virender Sehwag-Rahul Dravid against Pakistan in 2005-06).

Sharma had resumed batting Thursday on 115 while Agarwal, playing in his fifth test, was unbeaten on 84. Rain had washed out most of the final session on Wednesday after India captain Virat Kohli won the toss.

Sharma and Agarwal were India's ninth different opening pairing in 24 tests since July 2017. Kohli has said that limited-overs specialist Sharma, who averages 39.62 in 27 tests since 2013, will open for the short term with Lokesh Rahul sent back to domestic cricket to regain form.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports