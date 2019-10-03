TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The July to August round of the Taiwan receipt lottery has produced 14 lucky winners of the NT$10 million (US$322,000) Special Prize, with one hitting the jackpot after spending a mere NT$10 on a newspaper at 7-Eleven.

Although the details on the winners of the latest Taiwan receipt lottery draw have not yet been released by Taiwan's Ministry of Finance (MOF), preliminary data shows 14 consumers have won the Special Prize and 17 have been awarded the NT$2 million Grand Prize. According to statistics released by Taiwan's two biggest convenience store chains, two of the 14 Special Prize winners were 7-Eleven customers and one made a purchase at FamilyMart.

One lucky winner spent only NT$10 on a newspaper at a 7-Eleven in Taipei's Songshan District, while the other Special Prize winner spent NT$258 on drinks at a 7-Eleven in Kaohsiung's Sanmin District. A FamilyMart customer also won the Special Prize when they purchased NT$225 worth of milk tea in Taichung's Daya District.

As for Grand Prize winners, four out of the 17 winners were 7-Eleven customers, one of whom also hit the NT$2 million jackpot after spending NT$10 at a branch in Miaoli County's Gongguan Township. The other three 7-Eleven winners of the Grand Prize spent the modest amounts of NT$25, NT$63, NT$82 on snacks and drinks in New Taipei City's Yonghe District, Kinmen's Jinsha Township, and Hsinchu City.

A lucky FamilyMart customer took away the Grand Prize after spending NT$40 at a branch on canned coconut juice in Taipei City's Wenshan District.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the July-August round of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 45698621.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 19614436.

The winning numbers for the First Prize, are 96182420, 47464012, and 62781818. If all the digits on your receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, you have won NT$200,000.

If you have the last seven digits right, you can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300), if you have the final six digits in the right order, you will receive NT$10,000 (US$329), and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000, and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are two numbers this time around: 928 and 899. The last three digits of receipts with one of these three-digit numbers will garner an NT$200 prize.

For winners of the special, grand, first, second, third and fourth prizes, a 20 percent withholding tax is levied on the prize. However, the threshold for tax exemption on prizes will be raised to NT$5,000 in December.

Thus, it is recommended that a person who has won the NT$4,000 Fourth Prize wait until December to claim their prize to avoid paying NT$800 in tax.

In general, the ministry reminds all winners of the July and August uniform invoice lotteries to claim their prizes between Oct. 5, 2019 and Jan. 5, 2020.