TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The annual Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show gets underway on Monday (Oct. 7) and features the nation’s foremost domestic textile manufacturers.

The focus of this year's exhibition is sustainable environmental protection. UDN quoted Secretary-General of the Textile Extension Association Justin Huang (黃偉基) as saying on Wednesday (Oct. 2) that sustainability is not only a plus, but a must.

Opening at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, the exhibition will run for three days (Oct. 7-9). This year, 423 manufacturers from 12 countries and regions - including Taiwan, France, Italy, the U.S. and Switzerland - will participate in the exhibition.

There will be 1,058 booths, compared with the 1,003 booths last year. Among them, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Far Eastern New and Makalot are the largest exhibitors.

Huang said Taiwan’s textile industry has been working on environmentally friendly fabrics for more than 10 years and has a leading edge. TITAS 2019 will also launch textile technologies and new products, UDN reported.