  1. Home
  2. Environment

Sustainability the theme for Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show

The annual TITAS starts on Monday and runs for three days, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/03 14:22
The 23rd Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (TITAS 2019) (titas.tw)

The 23rd Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (TITAS 2019) (titas.tw)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The annual Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show gets underway on Monday (Oct. 7) and features the nation’s foremost domestic textile manufacturers.

The focus of this year's exhibition is sustainable environmental protection. UDN quoted Secretary-General of the Textile Extension Association Justin Huang (黃偉基) as saying on Wednesday (Oct. 2) that sustainability is not only a plus, but a must.

Opening at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, the exhibition will run for three days (Oct. 7-9). This year, 423 manufacturers from 12 countries and regions - including Taiwan, France, Italy, the U.S. and Switzerland - will participate in the exhibition.

There will be 1,058 booths, compared with the 1,003 booths last year. Among them, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Far Eastern New and Makalot are the largest exhibitors.

Huang said Taiwan’s textile industry has been working on environmentally friendly fabrics for more than 10 years and has a leading edge. TITAS 2019 will also launch textile technologies and new products, UDN reported.
Taipei textile exhibition
environmental protection

RELATED ARTICLES

An end in sight for Taiwan’s third nuclear power plant
An end in sight for Taiwan’s third nuclear power plant
2019/09/25 18:19
Taiwan Coast Guard saves 13 from sinking freighter in Kinmen County waters
Taiwan Coast Guard saves 13 from sinking freighter in Kinmen County waters
2019/08/03 12:06
Giant cardboard maze on display in Taipei Main Station
Giant cardboard maze on display in Taipei Main Station
2019/07/29 10:47
Stalls at Taipei Shilin Night Market fined for malpractice
Stalls at Taipei Shilin Night Market fined for malpractice
2019/02/21 17:50
Environmental protest draws 3,000 in Taipei
Environmental protest draws 3,000 in Taipei
2018/11/04 16:18