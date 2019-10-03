Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger walks back to her desk after hugging victim Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean after he delivered his
Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer and former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement
State District Judge Tammy Kemp gives former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger a hug before Guyger leaves for jail, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dalla
State District Judge Tammy Kemp opens a Bible to John 3:16 before giving it to former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, left, before Guyger left for
Holding a Bible given to her by State District Judge Tammy Kent, former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger leaves court for jail following her sentenc
Botham Jean's son Brandt Jean delivers his impact statement to former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger following her sentencing for murder, Wednesda
Victim Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, second from right, wipes tears from her eyes after her son Brandt Jean hugged defendant Amber Guyger follow
State District Judge Tammy Kemp, right, gives Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, a hug while Botham's father, Bertrum Jean, stands at left, following
Assistant District Attorney Mischeka Nicholson shows the jury a photo of victim Botham Jean during closing remarks in the sentencing phase of former D
Karen Guyger speaks about her daughter former Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger on the witness stand as she is questioned by defense attorney Shelley
Standing alongside former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, right, defense attorneys Robert Rogers, left, and Toby Shook listen to District Judge Ta
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., Botham Jean leads worship at a university presidential rece
Allison Jean, mother of victim Botham Jean, attends evening services devoted to her family at Dallas West Church of Christ, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, i
Bertrum Jean, father of victim Botham Jean, speaks as a Christian about the necessity of forgiveness during evening services devoted to his family at
Worshipers watch a video of Brandt Jean, brother of Bothom Jean, during evening services devoted to the Jean family at Dallas West Church of Christ, W
A worshiper prays during evening services devoted to the family of Botham Jean at Dallas West Church of Christ, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas. Je
DALLAS (AP) — The 10-year prison sentence given to a white Dallas police officer who shot and killed her black neighbor after saying she mistook his apartment for hers sparked anger but also moments of forgiveness.
The dead man’s brother and the black judge hugged the sobbing officer in a stunning courtroom scene Wednesday. The brother, 18-year-old Brandt Jean, told officer Amber Guyger that he loved her as a person and didn’t wish anything bad on her.
People outside the courtroom reacted angrily to Guyger’s sentence, believing she should’ve received more time for shooting the unarmed Botham Jean in his own living room. Dozens of demonstrators later marched through parts of downtown Dallas to protest the sentence.
Guyger, who was fired after the September 2018 shooting, was convicted of murder Tuesday.