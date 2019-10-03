TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Investigators are examining possible structural problems surrounding a bridge that collapsed in northeastern Taiwan, killing six people.

The official Central News Agency reported Thursday that a 2016 report on bridges in Yilan county had found problems with the expansion joints on the Nanfang’ao bridge that collapsed Tuesday morning. The joints are designed to absorb changes in temperature.

CNA cited the report as saying that motorists could sense a difference of levels on either side of the joints.

The company responsible for managing the bridge, Taiwan International Ports Corporation, Ltd., earlier said it cleaned the joints and fixed other problems such as rusted steel reinforcements and guardrails in 2017 and 2018.

Experts are also looking into the condition of the bridge’s steel cables, including the possibility of dangerous levels of corrosion.