WASHINGTON (AP) — News conferences by President Donald Trump and House Democrats offered a study in contrasting styles as well as decidedly different views of the impeachment inquiry.

Trump turned to name-calling and foul language Wednesday as he defended himself from the probe he labeled a barnyard epithet. He also railed against a government whistleblower as “vicious” and assailed the news media as corrupt and the “enemy.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her allies were quieter but just as resolute as they promised a broad new subpoena for documents and witnesses as they seek information about Trump’s actions in the Ukraine controversy.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff accused Trump of “an incitement to violence” with his attacks on the whistleblower. He said the investigation is proceeding “deliberately” but with a sense of “urgency.”