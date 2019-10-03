  1. Home
Filipino last of missing fishermen from Taiwan bridge disaster found dead

Filipino man 6th of missing fishermen found who perished in bridge collapse in NE Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/03 12:35

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The body of a sixth missing foreign fisherman from the disastrous collapse of a suspension bridge in northeast Taiwan's Yilan County was found on Thursday morning (Oct. 3).

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, after 48 hours of searching, a Philippine national was found and declared dead at the scene, CNA reported. The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Labor Center identified the deceased fisherman as Romulo Illustrimo Escalicas Jr.

The discovery of Escalicas Jr.'s body marks the sixth death attributed to the collapse of Nanfang'ao Bridge in Yilan's Su'ao Township. All six were foreign migrant fishermen who were aboard three fishing boats that were crushed when the bridge suddenly suffered a catastrophic failure at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

An intensive search began on Tuesday for the missing fishermen. At 11:18 p.m. the same day the remains of a 29-year-old Indonesian man identified as "Wartono" were found under the collapsed bridge, reported CNA.

At 11:34 p.m., the body of a 44-year-old Filipino man, Serencio Andree Abregana, was found nearby. The body of a 32-year-old Indonesian man identified as "Ersona" was found at 1:31 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to the report.

The remains of a fourth migrant worker were found at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Filipino Impang George Jagmis, 47, reported CNA.

At 2:27 p.m. on Wednesday, the body of a fifth missing fishery worker was found beside the fishing vessel Hsin Tai Sheng No. 366 (新臺勝366號), reported UDN. According to initial reports, the man is an Indonesian national.
