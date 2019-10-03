TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 27-year-old Taiwanese doctor who faced deportation for allegedly overstaying in the U.K. has been allowed to stay thanks to an online petition.

Chiang Mu-chun, who was born in Taiwan and moved to the U.K at the age of five, has lived in the European country for the last 13 years and is a doctor in Liverpool. She was threatened with legal action if she did not leave the country, all because of a minor administrative error, said Mina Mesri, a friend of hers who initiated a petition on the Change.org platform appealing for her right to stay.

Titled “Help Liverpool doctor stay in the U.K,” the petition reads that Chiang was told by the Home Office to leave in 10 days, otherwise she would face a jail term of six months or “be banned from returning to the U.K. for 10 years.” The case grabbed media attention, piling pressure on the immigration authorities to reconsider their decision.

Detailing her connection and contributions to the U.K., Mesri said Chiang has been a caring doctor, and that it is “counter-intuitive” to send a skilled migrant way when the UK is experiencing shortage of doctors. She also questioned the review process of the British authorities, which refused to accept new documents provided by Chiang to prove she meets the requirements.

The campaign garnered nearly 40,000 signatures and a victory was declared by Mesri on Wednesday (Oct. 2) after the Home Office gave its consent to grant Chiang a working visa. While attributing the success of the petition to the support of the public, Mesri made a case for helping those who may have been treated in the same way as Chiang.

“Receiving as hostile and unambiguous a request to leave as Mu has done is callous and inhumane,” she stated, adding the Home Office must change its “hostile environment mentality” for dealing with such issues. Matt Hancock, health and social care secretary of the U.K., also wrote on Twitter on Thursday (Oct. 3) about the “upsetting saga,” saying he brought up the case to the Home Office directly and was delighted to see it resolved.