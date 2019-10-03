TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine retired Taiwanese generals reportedly skipped the celebrations for Communist China's 70th anniversary in Beijing on Tuesday (Oct. 1) because they feared having to pay a new NT$10 million fine based on a law barring them from attending such activities.

In November 2016, retired Lt. Gen. Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷) and other retired generals went to China to participate in a Sun Yat-sen memorial event hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). When the Chines national anthem was played, the generals were caught on video standing up to pay their respects, angering many in Taiwan.

In July of this year, Taiwan's Legislative Yuan amended the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area to prohibit military officers ranked major-general or higher, deputy chiefs and chiefs of the Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) and National Security Bureau, as well as chiefs of intelligence agencies from attending political or military events held by the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese government, or Chinese military. Those who are found to be "impairing the dignity of the nation" by paying obedience to Communist Chinese flags, emblem, or singing anthems could see their monthly pensions halted or face a fine of between NT$2 million and NT$10 million.

For the 70th anniversary of the Communist Chinese takeover of China, nine retired Taiwanese generals were invited to attend the ceremonies in Beijing, including Chi Lin-lien (季麟連), Ning Yu-wu (甯攸武), Fu Wei-ku (傅慰孤), Chen Sheng-wen (陳盛文), Kao An-kuo (高安國), Wang Wen-hsieh (王文燮), Huang Hsing-chiang (黃幸強), Hsia Ying-chou (夏瀛洲), and Lee Shao-hung (李少弘). However, ETtoday reports that in the end, none of them attended because they were worried they might be deprived of their monthly pensions or face the NT$10 million fine.