TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan announced on Wednesday (Oct. 2) it would step up investment in promoting resilient agriculture, in order to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The government will set aside an annual budget of NT$10 billion (US$322 million) to implement policies that assist the agricultural industry adapt to extreme weather events. Efforts will also be made to conserve biodiversity, said Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲), adding “before it’s too late.”

According to Chen, Taiwan is vulnerable to the effects of climate change, as the country could suffer from loss of land due to rising sea levels. The island nation has experienced increased agricultural damage as a result of unusual weather, estimated at an accumulated NT$13.5 billion over the past five years, reported CNA.

Measures to be taken include enhancing crop cultivation technologies and utilization of organic fertilizer. The government will also incorporate technology to promote smart agriculture and bolster agricultural facilities, Chen pledged.

In addition, the objective of sustainable farming will be achieved through sound land use that takes into account climate variables. Other policies to be introduced include ramped up disaster prevention and crop insurance mechanisms, as well as the establishment of hazard warning systems for the agricultural sector, wrote the report.