The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Wednesday hosted a meeting of labor groups and employment agencies to resolve their differences in opinion regarding service fees for migrant workers who wish to renew their contracts after three years in Taiwan.



At the meeting, the labor ministry said brokers are not allowed under the law to charge migrant workers another placement fee if they wish to renew their contracts after three years of employment in Taiwan.



That practice was banned in an amendment to the Employment Service Act in 2016, which also lifted the requirement for blue-collar foreign workers to leave the country after three years.



Following the ban on a second placement fee, however, many brokerage firms in Taiwan have been calling on the government to reconsider, saying that rising operating costs are a major factor.



Huang Chiu-kuei (黃秋桂), director-general of the Workforce Development Agency (WDA), told reporters after the meeting that the brokers are asking for the rule on placement fees to be revoked because of the time and costs involved in the contract renewal process.



According to the Migrant Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT), migrants seeking to renew their contracts in Taiwan are typically charged a service fee of NT$20,000 to NT$100,000 by labor agencies, even though such fees are banned if a worker has completed a previous contract or is renewing their contract with their current employer.



It is commonplace for brokers in Taiwan to charge the fee, known by migrant workers as "job-buying fees" as their brokers call it, especially following the 2016 amendment to the Employment Service Act, according to MENT.



The illegal practice is so pervasive that agencies know exactly how to avoid getting caught, MENT said, adding that it has brought up the issue with the labor ministry on many occasions but so far nothing has been done.



Chen Hsiu-lien (陳秀蓮), a member of the Taiwan International Workers' Association (TIWA), said brokers that complain about rising operating costs should disclose to the public the exorbitant fees they charge both employers and migrant workers.



After Wednesday's meeting, the MOL said the aim was to bring the different parties together and hear their views on the issue and it will continue its efforts to help resolve the differences.