  1. Home
  2. Society

2 firefighters die in factory fire in Taichung, Taiwan

2 firefighters perish in steel factory blaze in Taichung, Taiwan

  171
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/03 09:57
(Taichung Fire Bureau photo)

(Taichung Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two firefighters perished while they battled a blaze early Thursday morning in a factory in western Taiwan's Taichung City.

At 1:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Taichung City Fire Bureau received reports from the public that a fire had broken out at a steel factory on Zhonghe 6th Road in Taichung's Daya District. The Fire Bureau then dispatched teams from the Daya, Qingquan, Shuinan, Siping, Xitun, and Dacheng branches.

The combined fire departments dispatched a total of 26 emergency vehicles of various types, 87 firefighters, and 28 volunteer firefighters, reported CNA. The Taichung City Fire Bureau Chief told the media that at 3:22 a.m. on Thursday morning, 33-year-old Hsieh Chih-hsiung (謝志雄) and 32-year-old Chang Che-chia (張哲嘉) entered the factory to search for hot spots.

However, fire crews lost contact with the two men. Three rapid rescue teams were sent to search inside the factory for the missing firefighters.

Unfortunately, by 8:08 a.m., search teams found that the two firefighters had been crushed by heavy falling debris and had succumbed to their wounds, according to the report.
fire
blaze
inferno
firefighters

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei sushi restaurant heavily damaged by fire
New Taipei sushi restaurant heavily damaged by fire
2019/09/15 10:30
Puyuma Express train catches fire in Eastern Taiwan
Puyuma Express train catches fire in Eastern Taiwan
2019/09/07 11:00
Virtual reality applied in earthquake education in Taipei
Virtual reality applied in earthquake education in Taipei
2019/09/06 14:16
Fire destroys 28 hectares on Taiwan’s Green Island
Fire destroys 28 hectares on Taiwan’s Green Island
2019/08/16 13:53
Fire reported at Taiwan's National Palace Museum in Chiayi
Fire reported at Taiwan's National Palace Museum in Chiayi
2019/08/12 10:31