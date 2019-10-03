TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two firefighters perished while they battled a blaze early Thursday morning in a factory in western Taiwan's Taichung City.

At 1:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Taichung City Fire Bureau received reports from the public that a fire had broken out at a steel factory on Zhonghe 6th Road in Taichung's Daya District. The Fire Bureau then dispatched teams from the Daya, Qingquan, Shuinan, Siping, Xitun, and Dacheng branches.

The combined fire departments dispatched a total of 26 emergency vehicles of various types, 87 firefighters, and 28 volunteer firefighters, reported CNA. The Taichung City Fire Bureau Chief told the media that at 3:22 a.m. on Thursday morning, 33-year-old Hsieh Chih-hsiung (謝志雄) and 32-year-old Chang Che-chia (張哲嘉) entered the factory to search for hot spots.

However, fire crews lost contact with the two men. Three rapid rescue teams were sent to search inside the factory for the missing firefighters.

Unfortunately, by 8:08 a.m., search teams found that the two firefighters had been crushed by heavy falling debris and had succumbed to their wounds, according to the report.