Zenit's Artem Dzyuba, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St.Petersburg an
Zenit's Artem Dzyuba celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St.Petersburg and Benfic
Zenit's Artem Dzyuba, left, fights for the ball with Benfica's Ljubomir Fejsa during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St.Peters
Zenit's Artem Dzyuba, celebrates with teammate Zenit's Sebastian Driussi after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League group G soccer mat
Zenit's Artem Dzyuba celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St.Petersburg and Benfic
Zenit's Sebastian Driussi, left, fights for the ball with Benfica's Tomas Tavares during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St.Pe
Benfica's Jardel, left, fights for the ball with Zenit's Sardar Azmoun during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St.Petersburg an
Zenit's Artem Dzyuba, left, fights for the ball with Benfica's Rafa Silva during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St.Petersburg
Benfica's Pizzi, left, fights for the ball with Zenit's Douglas Santos during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St.Petersburg an
Benfica's Ruben Dias, left, fights for the ball with Zenit's Artem Dzyuba during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St.Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Zenit St. Petersburg beat Benfica 3-1 to join Lyon at the top of Group G in the Champions League on Wednesday.
The hosts opened a two-goal first-half lead through Artem Dzyuba and an own-goal by Benfica defender Rúben Dias, and Sardar Azmoun added the third goal in the second half.
Raúl de Tomás scored for the visitors shortly before the end.
Zenit has the same four points as Lyon, which won 2-0 at Leipzig in the other group match Wednesday. Leipzig stayed on three points and Benfica has zero.
Zenit drew 1-1 at Lyon in their opening group match, while Benfica lost 2-1 to Leipzig at home.
It was the fourth straight win at home for Zenit in Champions League matches.
Zenit visits Leipzig on Oct. 23 and Benfica hosts Lyon.
