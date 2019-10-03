Ajax's Quincy Promes is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Champions League group H soccer match between Valencia and Ajax, at the Me
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Ajax beat Valencia 3-0 to stay perfect in Group H in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Hakim Ziyech and Quincy Promes scored in the first half, and Donny Van de Beek added to the lead in the second.
Ajax beat Lille at home in its first match. Valencia had opened with a win at Chelsea.
Chelsea won 2-1 at Lille in the group’s other game Wednesday, reaching the same three points as Valencia. Lille stayed last with zero points.
