Judge: Carnival must fix ocean pollution issues faster

By CURT ANDERSON , AP Legal Affairs Writer, Associated Press
2019/10/03 04:35
FILE - In this June 3, 2019 file photo, protesters with Stand.earth hold a banner in opposition to Carnival Corp. outside of federal court, in Miami.

FILE - In this Monday, June 20, 2016, file photo, the Carnival Fantasy cruise ship leaves PortMiami, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald, left, and chairman Micky Arison walk to federal court, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Miami.

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge is pushing top Carnival Corp. executives to work faster to fix ocean pollution problems by the world’s largest cruise line.

At a hearing Wednesday in Miami federal court, U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz said she expects more concrete action and fewer promises from Carnival.

Chairman Micky Arison, who also owns the Miami Heat, and CEO Arnold Donald both insisted the company is doing a lot.

Earlier this year, Carnival admitted violating probation from a 2016 criminal pollution case as its ships continued to cause environmental harm around the world. It was hit with a $20 million penalty, on top of a $40 million fine imposed in the original case.

Carnival operates more than 100 ships across nine cruise brands and sails to more than 700 destinations.