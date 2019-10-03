  1. Home
Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/10/03 04:34

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
y-Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
y-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8:09 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
y-Washington 1 0 1.000 _
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
y-Milwaukee 0 1 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Washington (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:37 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:37 p.m.

___