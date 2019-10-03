PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who says his donated sperm was used to father at least 17 children in violation of an agreement that allowed for the creation of no more than five children has filed a lawsuit against an Oregon fertility clinic.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Dr. Bryce Cleary believes it’s possible that he has many more offspring from his sperm donations 30 years ago.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says Cleary, who lives in Corvallis, also has learned that at least two of the offspring have attended the same schools as the children he raised with his wife.

The lawsuit says that means Oregon Health & Science University’s fertility clinic also breached another promise that all of the children be born to mothers living outside Oregon. He is seeking $5.25 million.

An OHSU spokeswoman says it treats any allegation of misconduct with “the gravity it deserves.”

