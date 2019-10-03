Scott Dixon and Will Power say IndyCar’s new aeroscreen is “ready to race.”

The two drivers spoke after the first extensive test session for the cockpit protection that will debut next season.

The aeroscreen has been developed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies and the safety piece virtually covers the open-air cockpit with a clear screen anchored by and on a titanium framework. Its purpose is to protect drivers from flying debris.

IndyCar has been working toward improved cockpit safety since 2011 when Dan Wheldon died from a head injury suffered when his car sailed into a fence at Las Vegas. The exposed cockpit left Wheldon’s head vulnerable will the car hit the fencing.

Four years later, Justin Wilson was killed when a piece of debris hit his helmet during a 2015 race at Pocono.

Aeroscreens are scheduled to be delivered to all IndyCar teams before the end of the year.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports