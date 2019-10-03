WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine met last year with a top official of the same Ukrainian energy firm that paid former Vice President Joe Biden’s son to serve on its board. The meeting took place even as Trump’s private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was pressing Ukraine’s government to investigate the company and the Bidens’ involvement with it.

Kurt Volker, who abruptly resigned his diplomatic post last week, met in late September 2018 in New York with Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma Group. Their meeting on the sidelines of a think tank event was confirmed by several others who attended and a Burisma website post.

The encounter highlights the dissonance between Giuliani’s assertions that Burisma was a “corrupt company” and the envoy’s efforts to conduct day-to-day relations with Ukraine’s government and corporate interests.