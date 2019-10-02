BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on developments on the second day of anti-government demonstrations and violence in Iraq (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Iraqi officials say two more protesters have been killed and 82 wounded amid gunfire and clashes in Baghdad, raising the number of overall deaths in two days of protests to five.

A security official and a medical official say the deaths occurred in the Tayyaran and al-Khilani squares in central Baghdad when security forces opened fire at protesters.

They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The deaths bring the number of people killed Wednesday to three, and the overall number of protesters killed since Tuesday to five.

The economically-driven protests organized on social media have spread to provinces south and north of Baghdad despite a massive security dragnet.

6 p.m.

Iraqi security forces have fired live ammunition and used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Baghdad, killing one person and wounding six in renewed protests after violent confrontations between protesters and police a day earlier.

Protests on Tuesday had left two dead _ one in Baghdad and another in the city of Nasiriyah _ and over 200 wounded.

On Wednesday, hundreds of heavily armed security forces and riot police deployed on Baghdad streets, blocking all intersections leading to a major central square to prevent larger protests.

Parked armored personnel carriers and SUVs stood guard and by mid-afternoon, residents said authorities had shut down social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.