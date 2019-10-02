CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Sergiño Dest was not included on the U.S. roster for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada, a decision that keeps open his option to switch allegiance from the Americans to the Netherlands.

The 18-year-old made his U.S. debut at left back in an exhibition against Mexico on Sept. 6 after playing for the Americans at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and this year's Under-20 World Cup. The son of a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother, Dest has become a regular this season at Dutch power Ajax, which reached last year's Champions League final.

He said he is being recruited by the Royal Dutch Football Association. If he played in the new Nations League, which is an official competition, he would be tied to the U.S.

Brenden Aaronson, an 18-year-old midfielder with Philadelphia, is the only newcomer among 26 players on the roster announced Wednesday by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

