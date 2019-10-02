This Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department shows former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Guyger,
Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, cries while speaking about her son during sentencing testimony for former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger in 20
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., Botham Jean leads worship at a university presidential rece
Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger leaves the courtroom after a jury found her guilty of murder Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger shot an
Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, left, sits alone as attorneys from both sides meet with Judge Tammy Kemp after a jury found Guyger guilty of
Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, rejoices in the courtroom after fired Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder, Tuesday, Oct.
Allison Jean, center, the mother of Botham Jean, hugs a supporter after fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder, Tuesday,
Members of Botham Jean's family embrace in the courtroom after fired Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder Tuesday, Oct. 1, 20
State District Judge Tammy Kemp is shown on the bench during sentencing testimony for former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, speaks to the jury about her son during sentencing testimony in the 204th District Court at the Frank Crowley Cour
Botham Jean's sister Alissa Findley talks about her brother during sentencing testimony for former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger in 204th Distric
Attorneys, from left, Daryl Washington, Lee Merritt, and Ben Crump, right, responds to questions during a news conference after court proceedings duri
Defense attorney Robert Rogers, right, talks with defendant Amber Guyger before she's led from the courtroom following afternoon sentencing testimony,
DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the shooting death of her neighbor inside his apartment (all times local):
9:34 a.m.
Court has resumed in the punishment phase in the trial of a white Dallas police officer who was convicted in the fatal shooting of her black neighbor last year.
Court was back in session Wednesday for the second day in the punishment phase for Amber Guyger. Testimony began Tuesday after she was convicted of murder in the death of Botham Jean. Those testifying included Jean's friends and family, who explained how his death affected them.
Guyger, who could be sentenced to anywhere from five years to life in prison, said she mistook Jean's apartment for her own. Her defense attorneys can argue that she deserves a light sentence because she acted out of confusion and fear that she had found an intruder.
Guyger, who was off duty but in uniform at the time of the shooting, was later fired from the force.
___
12:25 a.m.
The same jury that convicted a white Dallas police officer in the fatal shooting of her black neighbor will soon return to court to consider her sentence — a penalty that could be anywhere from five years to life in prison.
Amber Guyger said she mistook the man's apartment for her own. She was convicted of murder Tuesday. Her defense attorneys can argue that she deserves a light sentence because she acted out of confusion and fear that she had found an intruder.
Prosecutors have given no indication what sentence they will seek.
It was unclear how long the punishment phase of the trial would last. Testimony began shortly after the verdict, starting with friends and family of the victim, Botham Jean.