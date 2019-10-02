  1. Home
The Latest: House Democrats say they'll subpoena White House

By  Associated Press
2019/10/02 22:37
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment probe (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

House investigators say they will issue a subpoena demanding all White House and Trump administration documents related to President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings says in a letter to White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that he wants all documents "memorializing communications between President Trump and the leader of any other foreign country" that relate to Trump's efforts to pressure the Ukrainian president.

The letter says that includes any threats to condition U.S. aid on Ukrainian cooperation or to investigate Biden.

It also includes any efforts by Trump private attorney Rudy Giuliani or others to "induce, compel, petition, press, solicit, request, or suggest" help from Ukraine.

Cummings says he'll issue the subpoena Friday.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

___

12:50 a.m.

House Democrats have set up closed-door depositions from two former U.S. officials who represented the Trump administration in Ukraine.

The plan to draw their testimony Thursday comes in spite of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's effort to delay former and current officials from providing documents and testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

House Democrats warn that blocking congressional access to impeachment witnesses could itself be an impeachable offense.

Pompeo said Tuesday the Democrats are trying to "intimidate" and "bully" career officials into appearing and claims it would be "not feasible" as demanded. House investigators counter that it would be illegal for the secretary to try to protect Trump by preventing the officials from talking to Congress.

Trump took to Twitter to brand the impeachment inquiry a "coup."