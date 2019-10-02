  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/10/02 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
x-New York 0 0 .000 _
y-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
x-Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
y-Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8:09 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

AL at Houston, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.