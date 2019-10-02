  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/02 22:05
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 0 0 1.000 122 27
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 76 63
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70
Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 2 0 .500 78 78
Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 94 102
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 84 84
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 91 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 135 100
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 76 88
Cincinnati 0 4 0 .000 57 110
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 135 94
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 79 102
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 90 74
Denver 0 4 0 .000 70 93
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 107 56
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 110 105
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 87 97
Washington 0 4 0 .000 66 118
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 84 92
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 123 117
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 95 80
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 70 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 85 69
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 66 45
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 84 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54
Seattle 3 1 0 .750 103 89
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 117 104
Arizona 0 3 1 .125 74 115

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Houston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

New England at Washington, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday's Games

Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.