National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|27
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|76
|63
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|70
|Miami
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|26
|163
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|78
|78
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|102
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|84
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|62
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|89
|91
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|135
|100
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|76
|88
|Cincinnati
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|57
|110
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|135
|94
|Oakland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|79
|102
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|90
|74
|Denver
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|70
|93
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|107
|56
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|105
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|87
|97
|Washington
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|66
|118
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|84
|92
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|123
|117
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|80
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|70
|99
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|85
|69
|Chicago
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|66
|45
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1
|.625
|97
|95
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|63
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|96
|54
|Seattle
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|103
|89
|L.A. Rams
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|117
|104
|Arizona
|0
|3
|1
|.125
|74
|115
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Houston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
New England at Washington, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
|Monday's Games
Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 10
N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 13
Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
|Monday, Oct. 14
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.