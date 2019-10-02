NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina Courage 14 5 4 46 51 21 Chicago Red Stars 14 8 2 44 41 28 Portland Thorns FC 11 6 6 39 40 31 Reign FC 10 6 7 37 25 25 Utah Royals FC 9 10 4 31 23 24 Washington Spirit 8 8 6 30 27 25 Houston Dash 7 11 5 26 20 34 Sky Blue FC 5 13 5 20 18 31 Orlando Pride 4 15 3 15 22 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 25

Washington Spirit 0, Houston 0, tie

Reign FC 2, Utah Royals FC 1

Saturday, September 28

Washington Spirit 2, North Carolina Courage 1

Chicago 2, Utah Royals FC 1

Sunday, September 29

Orlando Pride 1, Sky Blue FC 1, tie

Reign FC 2, Portland 0

Saturday, October 5

Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride, 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

Sky Blue FC at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah Royals FC, 9 p.m.

Washington Spirit at Portland, 10:30 p.m.