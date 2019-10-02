MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series "Making a Murderer" is asking Wisconsin's governor for a pardon.

Attorneys for Brendan Dassey said Wednesday that they are petitioning Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for either a pardon or a commutation of his life prison sentence.

Evers has said he will only consider pardons for people who have completed their prison sentences. He's also ruled out commutations. Evers' spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

Dassey was 16 years old when he told police he and his uncle, Steve Avery, raped and murdered photographer Teresa Halbach in 2015 before burning her body.

Dassey's attorneys say he's borderline intellectually disabled and that he was manipulated into confessing by experienced police officers.