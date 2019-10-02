SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japanese club Urawa Reds closed in on a spot in the Asian Champions League final by beating Chinese opponent Guangzhou Evergrande 2-0 Wednesday in the first leg of the semifinals.

Brazilian striker Fabricio gave the Reds the lead in the 19th minute and Takehiro Sekine added the other in the 75th.

The second leg will be played in Guangzhou on Oct. 23.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal leads Qatari rival Al Sadd in the other semifinal after a 4-1 victory in the first leg.

