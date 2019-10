OITA, Japan (AP) — New Zealand beat Canada 63-0 in a Rugby World Cup Pool B match on Wednesday.

New Zealand 63 (Brad Weber 2, Jordie Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams, Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell tries; penalty try; Richie Mo'unga 8 conversions), Canada 0. HT: 28-0