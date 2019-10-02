TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau said it will offer half-price admission to 13 national forest recreation areas during the four-day, Double Ten Day holiday from Oct. 10-13.

The 13 national forest recreation areas are: Taipingshan, Neidong, Dongyanshan, Manyueyuan, Dasyueshan, Basianshan, Aowanda, Alishan, Kenting, Shuangliu, Chihnan, Fuyuan, and Chihnan.

Meanwhile, the Wulai Trolley (烏來台車) in Wulai, New Taipei City, will offer discounted ticket prices of NT$30 during the holiday, the bureau said in a press release.

The nation’s forest recreation areas are abundant in health-enhancing negative ions and phytoncides (a substance naturally produced by plants to fend off germs and bugs). The concentration of negative ions in forests is several times higher than in the city.

The bureau said it encouraged the public to relax in the open air and admire the country’s thick greenery and beautiful natural scenery. It recommended listening to the crooning of insects and birds, the sounds of waterfalls and running water in streams.

For more information about Taiwan’s national forest recreation areas and forest railways, please refer to the bureau’s forest information Facebook page (Chinese), the Taiwan Forest Recreation website, and official website (Chinese).

Kenting Forest Recreation Area

The Shuishan line in Alishan Forest Recreation Area (Taiwan Forest Bureau photos)