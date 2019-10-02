TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) pledged on Monday (Sept. 30) to sue those spinning stories online about his assets being frozen by the Chinese authorities and other false accusations.

The rumor mill is grinding furiously on the internet alleging that Gou has considerable debts in China. Furthermore, it is claimed his assets in the Communist state will soon be expropriated by the government, reported TVBS.

Gou quit the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and then dropped his presidential bid last month. He is also said to have asked his supporters to vote for incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), according to online rumors.

Another claim rebutted by Gou’s office is that there are massive layoffs at the Zhengzhou-based Foxconn factory complex. Also, there have been rumors about confiscation of company equipment intended for export to Vietnam for factories.

Gou’s office said lawsuits have been lodged against those who maliciously spread unsubstantiated allegations about the business czar, wrote ETtoday. Countering the cut in workforce rumor, it is said the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou posted employment advertisements through social media last month to address labor shortages, reported Nownews.