  1. Home
  2. Business

U.S. might consider cutting off capital flows to China: hedge fund billionaire

Dalio sees parallel between present situation and sanctions against Japan in 1940s

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/02 19:50
Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio.

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the trade war between the United States and China continues to rage, the Trump Administration could cut off capital flows to the communist country and even invoke emergency powers, the founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund said.

Ray Dalio, founder and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, said the U.S. could freeze debt payments to China and target non-American financial transactions with Beijing with sanctions, CNBC reported Tuesday (October 1).

Trump Administration officials were already considering the delisting of Chinese firms from U.S. stock exchanges and barring government pension funds from investing in China, according to CNBC.

While top officials denied any radical moves were not being contemplated, Dalio saw a parallel between the present situation and World War Two, when the U.S. president used emergency powers for sanctions against Japan.

Trade talks between the two sides following rounds of tariffs are set to resume on October 10 in Washington.
trade war
sanctions
U.S.-China trade war
Ray Dalio

RELATED ARTICLES

DHL Global Trade Barometer: World trade at crossroads
DHL Global Trade Barometer: World trade at crossroads
2019/10/01 14:38
Taiwan’s sovereign rating remains at AA-: Fitch Ratings
Taiwan’s sovereign rating remains at AA-: Fitch Ratings
2019/09/26 20:28
Taiwan trade official recommends India as investment destination
Taiwan trade official recommends India as investment destination
2019/09/21 14:01
Trump says he doesn't need China trade deal before election
Trump says he doesn't need China trade deal before election
2019/09/21 07:04
Central Bank raises economic growth forecast to 2.4%
Central Bank raises economic growth forecast to 2.4%
2019/09/19 19:31