British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there will be "grave consequences for trust in our democracy" if Brexit is delayed beyond Oct. 31 and vows there will be no custom checks at the Northern Ireland border.

Britain narrowly voted in 2016 to leave the EU but remains deeply divided over the departure terms.

The comments came as Johnson described his offer for Brexit deal to the European Union on Wednesday, as the date for Britain's departure from the bloc looms.

Johnson insisted that "under no circumstances "would there be customs checks at the border in Northern Ireland under the proposed deal, one of the main sticking points of talks.

Johnson says the proposal is a "constructive and reasonable compromise," but it's likely to face deep skepticism from EU leaders, who doubt the U.K. has a workable plan to avoid checks on goods or people crossing the border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.'s Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send what he says is the U.K.'s "final offer" for a Brexit deal to the European Union, with the date set for Britain's departure less than a month away.

Johnson says the proposal is a "fair and reasonable compromise." But it is likely to face skepticism from EU leaders, who doubt the U.K. has a workable plan to avoid border checks between EU member Ireland and the U.K.'s Northern Ireland.

The British government says it will send the proposals to Brussels after Johnson closes his Conservative Party's annual conference on Wednesday. Johnson says he'll walk away from talks if the EU refuses to "engage" with the U.K. plan.

Johnson insists Britain must leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

