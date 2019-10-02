  1. Home
Businesspeople top list of Taiwanese stuck in China

Life can be challenging for Taiwanese doing business in China, according to the Straits Exchange Foundation

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/02 18:56
A red ribbon decoration at Tiananmen Square (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese businesspeople are struggling to cope with life in China and seeking assistance to return home, according to a report released by the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) on Wednesday (Oct. 2).

Since 2016, SEF has dealt with 145 Taiwanese nationals in China who have encountered difficulties returning home. Among them were 76 businesspeople, or 52.4 percent of the total cases.

The report cited 23 cases of individuals serving jail terms in China (15.9 percent), while 13 cases involved homeless Taiwanese. The number of Taiwanese requesting assistance to return home has grown over the years, SEF cautioned at a press conference.

Most Taiwanese who require assistance dwell in the coastal provinces of Southeast China, with Guangdong topping the list. Other provinces and cities where help is sought are Fujian, Sichuan, Jiangsu, and Beijing.

Some of the businesspeople requiring assistance moved to China in 2007 and 2018 after being lured by tax incentives, but failed to adjust to the worsening business environment. There are also examples of Taiwanese people who spent their prime years in China but got into financial difficulties and suffered from inadequate medical care after retirement, SEF reported.

According to SEF, Chinese government agencies would rather pay for the cost of sending these individuals back to Taiwan rather than leave the issue unaddressed and spawn social problems.
