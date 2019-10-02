British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday prepared to unveil a "final offer" to the European Union, threatening that the UK would walk away from any deal if Brussels refused to engage with it.

Johnson's office said the prime minister would give details of a "fair and reasonable" compromise in the closing speech of his ruling Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester.

Read more: Why a no-deal Brexit has British Overseas Territories worried

Under the terms of the latest proposal, Northern Ireland would broadly remain part of the EU Single Market until at least 2025. However, the province would leave Europe's Customs Union along with the rest of the UK — a solution that would potentially require two borders, one of which would be in the Irish Sea.

Downing Street said it would be the "final offer," and that Johnson would stick to his pledge that Britain will leave the EU on October 31 — with or without a deal.

Backstop viewed as a trap

Johnson is seeking to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement struck last year by his predecessor Theresa May, which was rejected three times by the UK parliament. Johnson is focused on a change to the so-called Irish backstop — essentially an insurance policy designed to ensure there is no return to customs posts or other infrastructure on the UK border in Ireland.

Read more: Boris Johnson referred to police watchdog over possible corruption

Pro-Brexit lawmakers objected to those terms — keeping Britain in an effective customs union with the EU — claiming they would permanently tie the UK to the Single Market.

Johnson on Tuesday dismissed the idea that he was looking at installing customs posts near the border— rather than along its length — as "outdated." Leaked proposals reported by Irish broadcaster RTE had indicated there would be customs posts located several miles from the border, on both the British and Irish sides.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the proposals did not provide the basis for a deal and that they were "concerning."

rc/ng (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.