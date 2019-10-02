TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwanese owner of the three fishing boats crushed when a suspension bridge suddenly collapsed on Tuesday expressed his sadness of the loss of crew members, who he described as being "like my family" and demanded expedited rescue efforts.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Nanfang'ao Bridge in Yilan's Su'ao Township suddenly gave way, injuring at least 12 people. The bridge crushed three fishing boats beneath it, injuring and trapping a number of migrant fishermen on board the vessels, with the death toll now standing at five.

A total of 12 people have been sent to nearby hospitals since the disaster took place, six with serious injuries and four with minor injuries, in addition to two Coast Guard officers who were hurt during rescue operations. Six foreign fishermen were initially believed to be trapped in the boats under the bridge, five of whom have since been found to have perished.

The owner of the Hsin Tai Sheng No. 366, Hsin Tai Sheng No. 266, and Hsin Tai Sheng No. 33 surnamed Chiang (江) has been anxiously waiting at the pier for news of the fate of his crews since the accident occurred on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he urged Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) to take every effort to expedite the rescue of his crew members saying, "The fishermen are like my family members, it doesn't matter if the ships have to be destroyed!" reported ETtoday.

Chiang said that some of the foreign fishermen have been working for him as long as 12 years and the shortest six years, and have become like members of his family, reported CNA. Chiang said he was frustrated by what he perceived as inaction by rescue workers, "They only have meetings do not take action. Why are my boats just sitting there? My people are still trapped below," according to the report.

Chiang emphasized that he did not care about damage to the boats, "I just want the people!" Lin tried to reassure Chiang and his wife that he had already made a request for maritime rescue personnel and that they would arrive within a half-hour.

Lin said that divers would first affix ropes to the boats and then tow them away from the bridge to facilitate rescue efforts.