TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chinese citizens who destroy or damage “Lennon Walls” supporting Hong Kong will not be allowed to return to Taiwan, the chief of the National Immigration Agency (NIA) vowed Wednesday (October 2).

Over the past weeks, Chinese students attacked fellow Hong Kong students and Chinese tourists entered at least one university campus in Taiwan to tear apart a “Lennon Wall” full of Post-It notes with messages of support for the democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, NIA Director General Chiu Feng-kuang (邱豐光) said that if the Chinese violated laws and regulations, they would not be allowed back into Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported.

Legislators said the measure would also protect students from China who had come to Taiwan to study, not to play politics. The use of violence against fellow students and damage to public property could not be tolerated in a democratic society, lawmakers said.

