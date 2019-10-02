TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei introduced an insurance program for the city’s adopted pets, the first of its kind on the island, on Tuesday (Oct. 1) in a bid to promote owner accountability.

According to the Animal Protection Office (APO), cats and dogs adopted at the Taipei Animal Shelter between July 1 and December 31 will be eligible. The one-year program offers medical liability coverage and covers medical costs and funeral expenses.

In addition, those who brought home a four-legged friend from the shelter between January 1 and June 30 of this year will be able to enjoy the insurance scheme at the low cost of NT$650 (US$21).

The APO hopes the program will help alleviate the financial burden of being a pet owner, safeguard the rights of the furry family members, and reduce the chances of pets being abandoned once they fall ill or get old. It expects that the measure will benefit 1,500 adopted furkids.

Taiwan's capital has been endeavoring to help street animals find a home. Last month, the APO teamed up with Taiwan Dr. Dog to conduct a training program that helps adopted canines adapt to a human environment before leaving for their new home.

Visit the official website of the insurance program to learn more.