In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is offering Pink Ribbon-themed delights, including a luxury accommodation package, until 31 October. Organised in collaboration with Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan Affiliate, the hotel will raise awareness of the Breast Cancer Campaign and donations to support breast cancer research at the Taiwan Clinical Oncology Research Foundation.

From now to 31 October, a special Pink Ribbon Afternoon Tea will be served in The Jade Lounge. Made with delicious ruby chocolate, the afternoon tea’s beautiful pink decorated pastries are crafted by the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef Yam Lok Hin and his team. Their delectable creations include Raspberry Rose Cup, Hibiscus Honey Cake and Ruby Guava Puff.

In addition, M.O. Bar is presenting the Mandarin Fizz cocktail for guests to enjoy during the evening. Featuring premium, full-bodied Ketel One vodka infused with oolong tea, this pink concoction’s enticing fragrance of lychee, strawberry and rose is an irresistible invitation to imbibe.

By booking the Pink MOments room package, guests can spend quality time with their bestie at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With opportunities to indulge in the Pink Ribbon Afternoon Tea, Mandarin Fizz cocktail and other treats at the stylish five-star hotel, guests can enjoy being pampered for a good cause.