TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The body of a fifth foreign migrant fisherman has been recovered after a suspension bridge collapsed in northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County on Tuesday morning (Oct. 1).

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Nanfang'ao Bridge in Yilan's Su'ao Township suddenly gave way, injuring at least 12 people. As it fell, the bridge crushed three fishing boats beneath it, injuring and trapping a number of migrant fishermen on board the vessels, with the death toll now standing at five.

A total of 12 people have been sent to nearby hospitals since the disaster took place, six with serious injuries and four with minor injuries, as well as two Coast Guard officers who sustained injuries during rescue operations. Six foreign fishermen were initially believed to be trapped in the fishing boats under the bridge, five of whom have since been found to have perished.

An intensive search began on Tuesday for the missing fishermen. At 11:18 p.m. on Tuesday, the remains of a 29-year-old Indonesian man identified as "Wartono" were found under the collapsed bridge, reported CNA.

At 11:34 p.m., the body of a 44-year-old Filipino man, Serencio Andree Abregana, was found nearby. The body of a 32-year-old Indonesian man identified as "Ersona" was found at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the report.

The remains of a fourth migrant worker were found at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Filipino Impang George Jagmis, 47, reported CNA.

At 2:27 p.m. on Wednesday, the body of a fifth missing fishery worker has been found beside the fishing vessel Hsin Tai Sheng No. 366 (新臺勝366號), reported UDN. According to initial reports, the man is an Indonesian national.

This leaves one foreign migrant fisherman who rescuers are still holding out hope they can find alive. Two Coast Guard officers, who incurred minor lacerations and suffered breathing problems after inhaling oil fumes during rescue efforts, are now in good condition, according to the hospital.