TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is abounding with arts and culture this October, and Taiwan News has selected 10 must-go events happening across the island, from Taipei in the north to Kaohsiung in the south.

Presidential Office light show



Presidential Office light show (GACC photo)

A light show organized by the General Association of Chinese Culture and ROC National Day Celebration Association will be projected onto the Presidential Office Building to celebrate the upcoming National Day.

Opening ceremony: Oct. 4 at 19:00

Dates: Oct. 4 - 10

Time: 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 20:30, 21:00, 21:30

Website: https://bit.ly/2pehoHF

Nuit Blanche Taipei



Installations include 7-meter-tall white rabbit "Interlude." (Nuit Blanche photo)

2019 Nuit Blanche Taipei has the “double-face ballet” theme and is a cross-night and free event that invites artists from France, America, the U.K., Australia and elsewhere to showcase 22 large-scale art installations in Dazhi and Neihu districts, Taipei.

Dates: Oct. 5 - 6

Time: 18:00

Location: Area between Dazhi and Xihu MRT stations

Website: https://www.nuitblanchetaipei.info/

Taiwan Design Expo



(Taiwan Design Expo photo)

The Taiwan Design Expo aims to create the world’s biggest “design supermarket” in Taiwan’s southernmost city of Pingtung. The exhibition was curated by Joe Fang (方序中), creative director of Joefang Studio, and the main exhibition venue was designed by Chu Chih-kang Space Design.

Dates: Oct. 5 - 20

Location: Taisugar Civic Park

Website: http://designexpo.org.tw/en/

Art Taipei



2018 Art Taipei (Art Taipei photo)

This year, the theme of the annual Art Taipei is “Reproduction of Light.” The art fair will feature 141 collections from both Taiwan and abroad, displaying a diverse range of contemporary art.

Dates: Oct. 18 - 21

Location: Taipei World Trade Center Hall One

Website:https://2019.art-taipei.com/taipei/tw/

Taipei Art Book Fair



(Taipei Art Book Fair photo)

The theme of the fourth edition of the Taipei Art Book Fair is “Mesh-up." It will showcase zines and works from 230 international publishers, independent bookshops, and artists.

Opening ceremony: Oct. 18 14:00-21:00

Dates: Oct. 18 - 20

Location: Songshan Cultural and Creative Park

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/784026388667380/

Taipei Fashion Week



(Taipei Fashion Week photo)

The 2019 Taipei Fashion Week SS20 will launch with a series of high-profile events, including fashion shows, international forums, and pop-up markets. Dubbed “NOWism,” this year's edition will show off the diversity and energy of Taiwan's fashion industry.

Dates: Sept. 27 - Oct. 20

Location: Xinyi District; Songshan Cultural and Creative Park

Website: https://bit.ly/2pdU0Kx

Asian Art Biennial



(Asian Art Biennial photo)

The 7th edition of the Asian Art Biennial, titled “The Strangers from Beyond the Mountain and the Sea,” features 30 groups of artists from 16 countries. In hosting the exhibition, co-curators Hsu Chia-Wei (許家維) from Taiwan and Ho Tzu-Nyen (何子彥) have expressed that their aim is not only to present the artworks but also to explore the world with the artists.

Dates: Oct. 5 - Feb. 9, 2020

Location: National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts

Website: https://bit.ly/2omBQFM

Initial Resonance Exhibition



Installation is interactive. (SCCP photo)

Earthing Way (地衣荒物) and Zone Sound Studio (融聲創意) have curated this art and technology installation using cooking equipment, such as pots, pans, and boilers, to create a sense of reflection and interaction with the audience.

Dates: Aug. 28 - Oct. 20

Location: Songshan Cultural and Creative Park

Website: https://www.songshanculturalpark.org/exhibitionlist.aspx

Asian Art Festival



October designated "Thailand Month" (NPM photo)

As the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum has designated October “Thailand month,” the Asian Art Festival will feature lectures, performances, and films related to Thai culture. Light shows set to jazz music will be performed at night.

Dates: Sept. 28 to Oct. 31

Location: Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum

Website: https://bit.ly/2mLOSf7

TATTOO



Curator giving tour (KMFA photo)

The Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts and France's Musée du quai Branly have collaborated to bring the public TATTOO, an exhibition that showcases more that 200 tattoo-related works and reexamines tattoos as a contemporary art form.

Dates: Sept. 28 - Feb. 9, 2020

Location: Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

Website: http://tattoo.kmfa.gov.tw/