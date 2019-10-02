  1. Home
Taiwan-based StarLux Airlines to begin selling tickets for flights from December

New airline's 10 rented Airbus A321neos to enter service in January

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/02 15:05
StarLux Airlines' first aircraft. (facebook.com/starluxairlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new Taiwan-based carrier StarLux Airlines (星宇航空) will begin selling tickets for its first flights as early as mid-December.

The new airline will begin operating flights in January of next year, CNA reported on Wednesday (Oct. 2). StarLux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) said that the first of the 10 Airbus A321neos being rented by the company will arrive in Taiwan at the end of October.

According to the information StarLux submitted to the Civil Aeronautics Administration, the delivery of the first aircraft is scheduled for Oct. 25. The plane will stop over in Dubai and Bangkok before arriving in Taiwan on Oct. 28, CNA reported.

Nieh said that StarLux founder and CEO Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), who is also the former chairman of EVA Airways, will go to Hamburg, Germany to receive the delivery and then fly it back to Taiwan.

StarLux previously told media that the airline will begin operations on Jan. 23, 2020, with flights to three Asian destinations opening for the Lunar New Year holiday: Macao, China; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Penang, Malaysia.
