TOKYO (AP) — Day 13 of the Rugby World Cup will have a North American flavor with the United States and Canada in action against two of the heavyweights of the sport.

The U.S. Eagles are coming off a 45-7 loss to 2003 champion England and will face a France lineup that opened with a crucial Pool C win over Argentina. The French are three-time finalists at the Rugby World Cup but have been inconsistent in recent seasons.

The Canadians have the toughest assignment of the week on Wednesday in Oita, facing a New Zealand All Blacks lineup that is aiming for a third consecutive world title.

The All Blacks opened with a 23-13 win over two-time champion South Africa and are hot favorites to top Pool B. Canada lost 48-7 to Italy in its opening match.

