US and Canada in action on Day 13 of Rugby World Cup

By  Associated Press
2019/10/02 11:25
United States' coach Gary Gold watches his team warm-up ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool C game at Kobe Misaki Stadium, between England and the Unite

In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, photo, New Zealand's All Blacks perform their haka ahead of the start of the Rugby World Cup Pool B game between New

TOKYO (AP) — Day 13 of the Rugby World Cup will have a North American flavor with the United States and Canada in action against two of the heavyweights of the sport.

The U.S. Eagles are coming off a 45-7 loss to 2003 champion England and will face a France lineup that opened with a crucial Pool C win over Argentina. The French are three-time finalists at the Rugby World Cup but have been inconsistent in recent seasons.

The Canadians have the toughest assignment of the week on Wednesday in Oita, facing a New Zealand All Blacks lineup that is aiming for a third consecutive world title.

The All Blacks opened with a 23-13 win over two-time champion South Africa and are hot favorites to top Pool B. Canada lost 48-7 to Italy in its opening match.

