BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .335; LeMahieu, New York, .327; Moncada, Chicago, .315; Brantley, Houston, .311; Cruz, Minnesota, .311; Devers, Boston, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; Alberto, Baltimore, .305; Martinez, Boston, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302.
RUNS_Betts, Boston, 135; Devers, Boston, 129; Semien, Oakland, 123; Bregman, Houston, 122; Villar, Baltimore, 111; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; C.Santana, Cleveland, 110; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; LeMahieu, New York, 109; Polanco, Minnesota, 107.
RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 123; Soler, Kansas City, 117; Bogaerts, Boston, 117; Devers, Boston, 115; Bregman, Houston, 112; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 109; Cruz, Minnesota, 108; Martinez, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 104.
HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 206; Devers, Boston, 201; LeMahieu, New York, 197; Bogaerts, Boston, 190; Semien, Oakland, 187; Polanco, Minnesota, 186; J.Abreu, Chicago, 180; Brantley, Houston, 179; Betts, Boston, 176; Villar, Baltimore, 176.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 54; Bogaerts, Boston, 52; Semien, Oakland, 43; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Betts, Boston, 40; Brantley, Houston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Polanco, Minnesota, 40.
TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.
HOME RUNS_Soler, Kansas City, 48; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 41; Bregman, Houston, 41; Springer, Houston, 39; G.Torres, New York, 38; M.Olson, Oakland, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36; M.Chapman, Oakland, 36.
STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 46; Mondesi, Kansas City, 43; Villar, Baltimore, 40; Andrus, Texas, 31; Pham, Tampa Bay, 25; DeShields, Texas, 24; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Da.Santana, Texas, 21.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 21-6; G.Cole, Houston, 20-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 16-6; Lynn, Texas, 16-11; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-13; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 15-7.
ERA_G.Cole, Houston, 2.50; Verlander, Houston, 2.58; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.05; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Minor, Texas, 3.59; Lynn, Texas, 3.67; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.68; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.81; B.Anderson, Oakland, 3.89.
STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 326; Verlander, Houston, 300; Bieber, Cleveland, 259; Lynn, Texas, 246; Morton, Tampa Bay, 240; Boyd, Detroit, 238; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Sale, Boston, 218; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 213; Minor, Texas, 200.