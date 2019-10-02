AIT celebrates October food, beverage month

As part of a year-long campaign celebrating U.S.-Taiwan friendship and cooperation, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) has designated October as its Food and Beverage Month.

Since the beginning of the year, the AIT@40 campaign has been holding monthly events under different themes highlighting the current nature of U.S.-Taiwan relations, as the two countries celebrate 40 years since the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) in 1979.

"It is only fitting that October, a traditional harvest month, was selected to honor the close ties between the United States and Taiwan in agricultural development and commerce," the AIT said in a statement released Tuesday.

The AIT, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan, said it has collected a series of oral histories from key leaders whose commitment to the U.S.-Taiwan agricultural relationship spans many decades and that these stories will appear on AIT's website throughout the month.

"These oral histories will illustrate the many years of cooperation," the AIT said.

"U.S. agricultural aid has helped Taiwan fulfill its basic food needs during periods of rapid transition and development," it added.

"Over time, Taiwan has grown into a world-class producer and exporter of many food products, which has allowed Taiwan to emerge as an international foodie destination," the AIT further said.

The AIT will announce the activities on its Facebook page so that the public can appreciate their favorite American food products throughout October, it said, adding that participants who post pictures and stories about their favorite American food experiences could win prizes.

Other activities include a visit by the California Vintners Trade Mission in mid-October, an educational seminar for Taiwan industry professionals by a master sommelier and a special screening of a documentary film titled "The Organic Lifestyle" by the Public Television Service, according to the AIT.

The TRA, considered a cornerstone of Taiwan-U.S. relations, was signed into law by then-U.S. President Jimmy Carter on April 10, 1979, retroactive until Jan. 1 of that year, as a legal basis for the U.S. to maintain substantive relations with Taiwan after Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.